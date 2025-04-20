The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

