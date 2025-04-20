The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Stock Holdings Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.05% of Cooper Companies worth $743,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of COO stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

