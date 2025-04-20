The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Holdings Reduced by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 530,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BCO stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.21 and a 1 year high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.