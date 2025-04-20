TFJ Management LLC Invests $12.14 Million in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

TFJ Management LLC bought a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 271,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,000. Docebo accounts for 10.9% of TFJ Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Docebo by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $29.18 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.40 million, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

