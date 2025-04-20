T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,947,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,798,000 after buying an additional 346,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,260,000 after buying an additional 116,231 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,311,000 after acquiring an additional 213,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

