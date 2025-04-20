Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Super Hi International Stock Up 1.2 %

Super Hi International stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Super Hi International has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.06 million. Research analysts expect that Super Hi International will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

About Super Hi International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

