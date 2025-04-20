Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 2.6% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $346.46 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.53.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

