StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Affimed Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

