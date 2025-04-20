Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLXF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Stellar AfricaGold has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

