Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STLXF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Stellar AfricaGold has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Stellar AfricaGold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stellar AfricaGold
- What is a SEC Filing?
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.