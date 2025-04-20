SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1,408.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,942 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.1% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $54,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after buying an additional 250,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,339,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $391.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

