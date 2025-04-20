Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect Southern States Bancshares to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter.
Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 19.68%.
Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.27. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.
Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southern States Bancshares
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.