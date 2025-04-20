Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect Southern States Bancshares to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.27. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

