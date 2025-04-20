Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Short Interest Update

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,100 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 418,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 39.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 1,551.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of SDHC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,494. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

