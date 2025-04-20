Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS SPXCY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 14,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,194. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.