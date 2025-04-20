Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 181,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silo Pharma Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of SILO opened at $1.07 on Friday. Silo Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.
Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 5,255.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Silo Pharma Company Profile
Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.
