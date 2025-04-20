Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Increases By 23.9%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 15,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $126,560.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,969,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,947,975.28. This represents a 0.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,895 shares of company stock worth $403,988.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 150,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

