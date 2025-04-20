Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Drops By 20.4%

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.77 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.84.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stellus Capital Investment
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.