Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Decreases By 30.7%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SenesTech Stock Up 3.2 %

SNES stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.28. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 403.51% and a negative return on equity of 150.33%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

