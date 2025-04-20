Short Interest in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Rises By 33.1%

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MoneyHero Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 20,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,873. MoneyHero has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

