Short Interest in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Rises By 33.1%

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MoneyHero Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 20,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,873. MoneyHero has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.25.
About MoneyHero
