Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Drops By 30.9%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Down 3.6 %
MGYOY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 55,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.67.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
