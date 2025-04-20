Short Interest in Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Increases By 21.1%

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $2.11 on Friday. 10,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,420. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

