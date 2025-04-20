Short Interest in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Increases By 39.0%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 266,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $15.80 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $472.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.70.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LSI Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4,116.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Further Reading

