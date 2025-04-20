Short Interest in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Rises By 24.1%

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.58. 290,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.71 and a beta of 1.56. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.