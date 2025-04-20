Short Interest in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Declines By 28.4%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 191,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
LAVA Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 101,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,465. The company has a market cap of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.46. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Equities analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanofi purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,825,000.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
