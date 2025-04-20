Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Decreases By 18.2%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Interroll Stock Performance

IRRHF stock remained flat at $2,327.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Interroll has a 1 year low of $2,327.70 and a 1 year high of $2,943.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,327.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2,669.81.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

