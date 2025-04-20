Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Increases By 36.8%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 581,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on InflaRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 21st.

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.21. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 33,362.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

