Short Interest in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Increases By 38.9%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDR. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HYDR opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.80. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

