Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Expands By 24.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $25.90.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.