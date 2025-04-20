Short Interest in dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Decreases By 21.3%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.
OTCMKTS:DNTCF remained flat at $5.67 on Friday. 1,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,049. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.
