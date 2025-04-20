Short Interest in dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Decreases By 21.3%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

dentalcorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNTCF remained flat at $5.67 on Friday. 1,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,049. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

