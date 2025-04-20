Short Interest in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Increases By 28.6%

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Davis Commodities Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:DTCK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,877. Davis Commodities has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Davis Commodities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Davis Commodities stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) by 354.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Davis Commodities worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

