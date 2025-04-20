Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Drops By 21.7%

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 499,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of BW LPG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.47. 153,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. BW LPG has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.75%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of BW LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWLP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BW LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BW LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BW LPG by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BW LPG by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

