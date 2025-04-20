Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Declines By 32.4%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brera Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BREA opened at $0.65 on Friday. Brera has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

