Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Declines By 32.4%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Brera Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BREA opened at $0.65 on Friday. Brera has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
