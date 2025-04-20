Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Rises By 36.3%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,142,800 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 838,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,989 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESF opened at $22.67 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

