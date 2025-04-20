Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,434,400 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 1,119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,344.0 days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences stock remained flat at C$1.97 on Friday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.64.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

