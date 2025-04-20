Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,434,400 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 1,119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,344.0 days.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences stock remained flat at C$1.97 on Friday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.64.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile
