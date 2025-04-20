Service Properties Trust (SVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -3.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

