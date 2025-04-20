Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,929,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 2,397,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.4 days.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 6,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,927. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

