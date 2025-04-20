Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIRR opened at $67.21 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

