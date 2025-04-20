Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys 14,133 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 132.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

