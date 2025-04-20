Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.60, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $125.41.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

