Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lifted by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.72 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

