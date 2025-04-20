Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sawai Group Stock Performance
SWGHF remained flat at $11.52 during midday trading on Friday. Sawai Group has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.
About Sawai Group
