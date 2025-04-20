Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

SWGHF remained flat at $11.52 during midday trading on Friday. Sawai Group has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

Get Sawai Group alerts:

About Sawai Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.