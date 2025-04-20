Sampo Oyj (SAXPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4169 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.