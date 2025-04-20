SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SABS opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.