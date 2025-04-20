Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Lifted by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up about 1.0% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Roblox worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,341,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 137,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $3,057,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,178,730.10. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,954 shares of company stock worth $56,936,331. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

