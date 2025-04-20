Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Republic Services by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $4,430,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $243.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.13.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

