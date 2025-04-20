Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Quanterix Price Performance
QTRX stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.35.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.
