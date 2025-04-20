Promising Video Game Stocks To Consider – April 19th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related technologies. These stocks offer investors exposure to the dynamic entertainment sector, where performance can be influenced by game releases, consumer trends, and technological advancements in gaming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,350,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,819,973. The company has a market capitalization of $746.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. 5,347,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,183. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.87. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $212.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,968. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $220.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $4.69 on Friday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO Group stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $149.41. 705,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

See Also