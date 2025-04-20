Promising Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 19th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, NextEra Energy, and Vistra are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the production, distribution, and deployment of solar power technologies. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the renewable energy market, which is influenced by government policies, technological advancements, and shifts in global energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.17. 83,173,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,997,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average is $322.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,310,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,616. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.41 and a 200-day moving average of $477.96. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $396.35 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $5.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.81. 2,859,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,032. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $132.11 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.67 and its 200 day moving average is $329.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. 11,210,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804,052. The company has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.26. 4,836,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,271. Vistra has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Recommended Stories