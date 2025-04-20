Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Research – April 19th

Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that engage in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of drugs and therapeutic products. They represent an investment in the healthcare sector, where company performance is often tied to regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and market demand for innovative treatments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $106.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $841.70. 10,843,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,703. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $798.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $829.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $820.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. 32,192,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $260.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.42. 10,972,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

