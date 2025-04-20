Promising Large Cap Stocks To Research – April 17th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, and Eli Lilly and Company are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares in companies that have a substantial market capitalization, typically exceeding $10 billion. These companies are generally well-established, financially stable, and often industry leaders with a long track record of performance, making them attractive to conservative investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. 231,931,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,204,656. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.03. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.27. The stock had a trading volume of 62,302,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,878,148. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $772.84 billion, a PE ratio of 117.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $445.16. 33,268,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,516,793. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $285.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.93 and a 200 day moving average of $501.62.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $135.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $449.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,673,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,738. The firm has a market cap of $411.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $438.50 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $118.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $853.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,407,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $830.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $820.95. The stock has a market cap of $809.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

