Promising Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 20th

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, Diageo, Wynn Resorts, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies based in or predominantly operating within China, typically traded on domestic exchanges like those in Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as on international markets through various listing mechanisms. Their performance is influenced by China’s economic conditions, government policies, and regulatory environment, making them an integral part of both local and global investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $11.93 on Friday, reaching $1,004.72. 212,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,185.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,259.95.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Duolingo stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.50. The company had a trading volume of 523,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.21.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,769. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,628,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,928. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

